Uniontown
Lena Basili Dulik, 96, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, in her home.
Lena was born March 9, 1925, in Uniontown, a daughter of Carlo and Maria Novelli Basili.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Michael "Andy" Dulik in 1987; and her siblings, Italia (Tye) Royesky, Helen Minerd, Leonard Basili and Gena Piccolomini. Lena was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Dulik and wife Anna Marie, Leonard Dulik and wife Diane, and Robert Dulik; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, and at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, when Prayers of Transfer will be held in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
