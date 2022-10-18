Hiller
Lena Conzelia Shashura, 98, of Hiller, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
She was born on September 16th, 1924, in East Millsboro, daughter of the late Emilio and Josephine Vecchio DiCola. As an infant, Lena and her family moved to the corner of 2nd and Hiller Avenue in Hiller. As a teenager, Lena helped her father and brother construct a new home, two doors down on 2nd Street. As a young girl, Lena worked at The Plaza Theatre, in Brownsville. When WWII occurred, she was the only woman to operate a bread machine at The International Bakery where she met her future husband, Joseph Nathan Shashura. They married on July 2, 1949, and they built their home on the corner of 2nd and Knox Avenue where they raised their three children.
A wife and mother of three, she was a very independent, hard working and enterprising woman.
In the 1950’s, Lena opened and operated Lena’s Soda Lounge, beside her 2nd street home. Lena helped manage her daughter’s business, Baker’s Delight and Weddings by Marilena. She also owned and operated Shashura’s Pizza Plus on Route 40 in Grindstone.
Lena was a devout Roman Catholic and loved God and her family. She was a parishioner of the historic Church of St. Peter for nearly a century.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph N. Shashura; sister, Helen DiCola; and brother, Albert DiCola.
Lena is survived by her three children, Joseph A. Shashura and wife Sue, Mary T. Voytek and husband John and James M. Shashura and wife Violet; grandchildren: Jamie Conte and husband Michael, Apryle Lightner and husband Gerry, Sarah Balla and husband Aaron, Colonel E. David Wright, Jr. and wife Kimberly, Michael A. Wright and wife Beth, Donovan A. Wright, Marissa “Mae” Voytek Cash and husband Cory, James A. Shashura and Matthew Shashura; great-grandchildren: Louden Conte, Payton Conte, Nina Conte, Jessie Sheehan and husband Brendan, Kaylie Lightner, Brayden Lightner, Bryson Balla, Evelyn A. Wright, Kathryn Wright, Amelia M. Wright, Bridget Anthony, Catherine Anthony and Nathan Shashura; great-great-grandchild: Hope Sheehan; brother, Emilio DiCola and wife Marlene; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lena was a resident at Peroni’s Personal Care Home since 2021, and the family would like to extend a special thank you to their staff and also to Amedisys Hospice Staff for the wonderful care and love that was given to Lena.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, where a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family has asked that donations be made in Lena’s memory to: The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street Brownsville, PA 15417.
