Hiller
Lena Conzelia Shashura, 98, of Hiller, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, where a Prayer Service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
The family has asked that donations be made in Lena’s memory to: The Historic Church of St. Peter, 118 Church Street Brownsville, PA 15417.
