Grindstone
Lennie Voytovich, 56, of Grindstone passed away on January 28, 2021 at home.
He was born August 28, 1964 in Brownsville, a son of the late Harley A. and Lois Jean Shepley Voytovich, Sr.
Surviving are his fiance, Michelle Delara; daughter, Sara Voytovich; step-daughter, Courtney Delara; step -son, Fred Johnson; Siblings, Tammy, Harley, Jr. (Lori), Janet (Richard) and Michael (Wendy); grandchildren, Mylena Brown and Carter Flaherty and also several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 31, and until 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA, the hour of service with Rev. Roger Diehl officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA
Due to Covid-19 state mandates our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
