Lenora L. Croftcheck Hanuschock, age 93, passed away February 10, 2020. in Ohio.
Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Rita Hanuschock (Sarah Friebert) and Annette Lasco (David); grandmother of Ed Lasco and Tara Lasco; cherished great-grandmother and aunt: daughter of the late Emma (Cantini) and John Croftcheck; and sister of the late Thomas Croftcheck (Sondra), Geraldine Brownfield (Carl) and Josephine Anderson (Joe).
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 A.M. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, PA.
Please meet at John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA at 10:45 A.M. for procession to the cemetery.
