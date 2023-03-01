Uniontown
Lenora M. Masi Rush, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
