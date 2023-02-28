Uniontown
Lenora M. Masi Rush, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born September 9, 1942, a daughter of the late Leonard J. and Catherine Murphy Masi of Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jerrey O. Rush; her brothers, Joseph and Francis; and her sister, Carmella Masi.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelley (Paul) Wilhelm of Ohiopyle, Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Rush of Uniontown, Jerrey (Amy) Rush of Leawood, Kans., and Jill (William) Streit of Eighty Four; her grandchildren, Aaron and Addison Wilhelm, Benjamin, Logan and Sydney Rush, and Hilary and Brittany Streit; sisters, Teresa (Jerry) Duncan, Roseann (Ramsey) Yeatts; and her brother, Leonard "Gerard" (Stephanie) Masi.
Throughout her life, Lenora believed in family and hard work. She dearly loved her grandchildren.
She was employed as a dental assistant for over 30 years.
She was a member of St. Therese Church of Uniontown.
Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers, Robin, Yvonne, Rosa and Sydney, and Amedisys Hospice Care for its care with a special note to Emma.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
