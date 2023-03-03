Uniontown
Lenora M. Masi Rush, 80, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Saturday, February 25, 2023. She was born September 9, 1942, a daughter of the late Leonard J. and Catherine Murphy Masi of Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jerrey O. Rush; her brothers, Joseph and Francis; her sister, Carmella Masi; and her brother-in-law, Ramsey Yeatts.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelley (Paul) Wilhelm of Ohiopyle, Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Rush of Uniontown, Jerrey (Amy) Rush of Leawood, Kans., and Jill (William) Streit of Eighty Four; her grandchildren, Aaron and Addison Wilhelm, Benjamin, Logan and Sydney Rush, and Hilary and Brittany Streit; sisters, Teresa (Jerry) Duncan, Roseann Yeatts; and her brother, Leonard “Gerard” (Stephanie) Masi.
Throughout her entire life, Lenora always believed in love, family and hard work. She was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Joe T. Ruby for many years. It was because of her selflessness and dedication that she persevered each day in order to ensure that her four children were given the opportunity to enroll in higher education and earn college degrees. She wanted her children to achieve their own dreams, be able to make a difference, and have a good life.
Upon her retirement in 2001, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, some of whom she devoted her days and babysat for many years. She loved being a grandma and cooking and caring for her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.
Lenora loved the outdoors and was an avid walker, too. She enjoyed sitting on her porch in the evenings and talking to all her neighbors as well as listening to WMBS radio station.
She was a member of St. Therese Church of Uniontown.
Many thanks and gratitude to her wonderful caregivers, Robin, Yvonne, Rosa and Sydney, for their compassion and loyalty when Lenora was suffering with her ailments. And, to all the nurses at Amedisys Hospice Care as well, and a special note to Emma.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.