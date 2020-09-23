Uniontown
Lenora Tharp Mehaulic, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
She was born September 29, 1938, in a log cabin six miles south of Morgantown, W.Va. on Route 119, a daughter of the late Harvey and Rosa Tharp.
She was a graduate of West Virginia University with a master's degree and hours beyond. She was a home economics instructor at Fairchance-Georges Jr.-Sr. High, Tri Valley Sr. High and Albert Gallatin Sr. High for 37 years and had many student teachers from West Virginia University. She was a member of Central Christian Church, Home Economics Association, life member of the National Education Association and the Pennsylvania Education Association.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lynn and husband David Lynn of Smock, Karen Washabaugh of Uniontown; and four grandchildren that she adored, Travis and Kami Washabaugh, Nicole and Brittany Lynn; a great-granddaughter, Madalynn Rose Lerda; four sisters-in-law, Vonda Tharp, Connie Tharp, Dolly Mehaulic, Dorothy Mullins; brother-in-law, John Mehaulic; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by John and Rose Mehaulic; her parents, Harvey and Rosa Tharp; brothers, Lenard Giles, Donald Tharp, Arnett Tharp; two sisters-in-law, Cecelia Tharp and Theresa Giles; and nephew, Ted Giles.
Friends are welcome in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morgantown, W.Va. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
