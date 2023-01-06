Detroit, Michigan
Leo Mays Jr., 70, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home on Appoline Street, in Detroit, Michigan.
He was born August 25, 1952, to the late Leo Mays Sr. and Betty Tarpley-Mays.
Leo graduated from Pershing High school in 1970. He attended Lawrence Tech University and finished at Wayne State University studying Construction Engineering. He later was employed with the State of Michigan Highway Department as a Construction Engineer. He was employed for 37 years and retired in 2012.
As a child attending Sunday School and church at King David, Leo learned that faith was about action and helping others. He became aware of how blessed he was and carried that through his life.
While in elementary and high school, Leo took piano lessons. In his spare time, Leo joined five others and played music for weddings, banquets and the Detroit State Fairgrounds. Leo also played piano at recitals and for the Rita Bell Talent shows.
He enjoyed riding with his father on their motorcycles with the Marracci Temple No. 13 Motor Patrol. Leo was always ready to help whenever there was a need.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Betty Tarpley-Mays; wife, Wanda Bovie-Mays; brother, Vincent Lee Mays; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 135 N. Morgantown Street, Fairchance, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
