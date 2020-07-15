Oliphant Furnace
Leo Mays Sr., 93, of Oliphant Furnace, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in his home, with his loving wife and son by his side. He was born into a family of seven children on January, 11, 1927, to the late Clem and Ida Shavers Mays in Georgiana, Ala.
Leo was a graduate of Brownsville High School.
He is predeceased in death by his siblings, Flora Williams, Gladys Cousins, Anna Bell and Alonzo Mays.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Betty J. Mays Tarpley; two sons, Leo Jr. of Detroit, Mich. and Vincent L. of Houston, Texas; his youngest sister, Aseneth Blackwell; brother, Joseph Mays and wife Bernice; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a special cousin, Herbert and wife Eleanor Mays.
Friends and relatives will be received in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Morgantown Road, Fairchance. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16 (masks are required at the visitation and funeral services - COVID-19 State and Federal Guidelines and Restrictions). A private funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
