Oliphant Furnace
Leo Mays, Sr., 93, of Oliphant Furnace, passed away July 9, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Tarpley Mays; sons, Leo Mays Jr. and Vincent L. Mays; siblings, Asenith Blackwell and Joseph Mays; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. www.lantzfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.