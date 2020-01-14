Leo Ray Barnhart, 84, of Palmer (Adah), died Saturday January 11, 2020, surrounded by the family that he loved.
He was born January 7, 1936, on the family farm in Ralph, a son of the late Ray W. Barnhart and Emma Girlami Barnhart.
After his graduation from German Township High School, he moved to Parma, Ohio, returning in 1969 to work at the Robena and Dilworth mines, from which he retired.
Leo loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, especially deer hunting, with his family and friends. He also loved family beach vacations.
Surviving is his wife and high school sweetheart, Judith Taylor Barnhart, who he married on March 9, 1957. Also surviving is his daughter, Leann Glab and her husband, Edwin, of California; two adored grandchildren, Anthony Glab and Jenna Glab, also of California; two brothers, Gerald and his wife Joanne and Francis and his wife Jeanette; a sister-in--law, Patricia Rock and her husband Larry; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, on Wednesday January 15, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the hour of service, with Rev. Rod Johnson, officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.