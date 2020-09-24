Uniontown
Leo Theodore Krantz Jr, 80, of Uniontown, passed away September 21, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Leo Theodore Krantz and Eleanore Walcroft Krantz.
Leo graduated from Shenley High School and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps. After proudly serving his country, he continued his post-secondary education where he graduated from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Rutgers University in New Jersey.
With his career grounded in the financial industry, Leo's experiences included 35 years in banking where his career culminated with him being the President of the Fayette Area Community Bank for National City Bank. After his tenure in banking, he became a Vice President, Financial Advisor with Parker Hunter, Inc. of Uniontown.
Leo was an active member of his community and served in many leadership roles with community-based organizations.
Leo was a very kind soul who cared deeply for those around him. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Leszun; son, Michael (Chandra) Krantz; and granddaughter, Alena of Maryland; and brother, William Krantz of Las Vegas. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by his sister, Carol Anne Cody of Las Vegas, Nev.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville. There will be a Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 26, in the funeral home.
