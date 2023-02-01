Leon H. Straughters

Avella
Leon H. “Tinker” Straughters, of Avella, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 28, 1949, in Connellsville, a son of the late Leon and Helen Straughters.
Tinker loved the Steelers, horses, and loved being around his grandkids and family. He will be welcomed by those who passed before him in Heaven, including his parents; and siblings, Stanley and Margaret Straughters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Jonathan Stokes of Avella; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Jr., Dejuan, Isaiah, Silas and Roman; great-grandchild, Malaki; siblings, James Stokes of New Mexico, Francis Straughters of Connellsville, Dee Straughters of Connellsville, Robin Straughters of Pittsburgh, Catherine Stokes of Maryland; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, February 3.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted to the family via www.lantzfh.com.
