Connellsville
Leon Noel, 70, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, with his loving wife at his side. He was born April 26, 1951, in Latrobe, a beloved son of the late Earl and Florence Levandosky Noel. Also, he was a son-in-law of the late Anthony and Dorothy Kula, who loved him as if he were their son.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. For 25 years, he worked for Gutchess Hardwoods as a maintenance supervisor before retiring.
Leon was proud to have been a member of the Greater Latrobe High School Football Team winning the 1968 WPIAL State Championship, and was a loyal Penn State University Football fan. Leon loved golfing, and was a Master Craftsman in woodworking. Rebuilding cars and his 1951 Harley Davidson were also his passions. His friends often said that you could never meet a nicer guy.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 46 years, Linda Kula Noel; his sister, Lynn Keefe and husband Donald of Kecksburg; sisters-in-law, Judy Farrell and husband John of Greensburg, and Toni Kula of Uniontown; cousins, Gina Tolerico and husband John of Irwin, Frank Levandosky and wife Cathy of New Alexandria, Sandy Levandosky and husband Stephan Green of Fayette City; many cousins-in-law including his special buddy, Matt Yablunosky; and loyal and loving friends, Carl and Cheryl Sanzone, and Stu and Becky Sapp.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 908 W. Crawford Avenue, Connellsville, with the Rev. Father Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions, in his memory, to St. John the Evangelist Church in Connellsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
"He will be forever missed and loved by Linda."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.