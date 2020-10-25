Point Marion
Leona Hoone Reed Eberhart, 92, of Point Marion, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Leona was born January 17, 1928, in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Miller Hoone.
As a young woman, she could often be found helping her dad in the homestead coal mine, or out dancing the polka. For someone who never drove a car, she was always hard to catch at home!
Better known as "Granny" by those who loved her, Leona left a bit of sparkle everywhere she went. She loved long phone calls, front porch sittin', anything with a cardinal on it, and saying exactly what was on her mind. You could crack any joke at Granny's house (her sons-in-law, especially, often did!), and she'd dish it right back at you. Her pantry was always stocked with Fritos, gobs and Reese's cups, and she was happy to fix you a sandwich - even if you'd just had lunch.
The empty seat at Granny's kitchen table will be sorely missed by her children, Leah (Linda), Luann Garlick, Donna (Henry) McClain, Bill (Peggy) Reed, Cindy Frankenberry, Eugene (Lisa), Ronald (Elizabeth), George (Vicki), Sandy (Chad) Martin and Janie (Andy) Bohan; her 29 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and her eight great-great grandchildren, and many others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Bee" Eberhart, whom she married April 25, 1959; her sister, Laura Hoone Takacs; and brothers Bill, Bob and Leo Hoone; her son, Buck Reed; her sons-in-law, Ron Garlick, Ron Frankenberry and Jim Reynolds; and her grandson, Henry McClain.
We will celebrate Granny's life with one last "whoo!" Monday, October 26. Her funeral service will be in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Geneva. Pastor Kathy Griffith will officiate. Honoring her wishes, all services are private for her immediate family. As mandated by the CDC, protective masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.
Remembrances for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
