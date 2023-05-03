Masontown
On Monday, May 1, 2023, Leona L. Galloway, 83, of Masontown, passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving children.
Leona was born at home in McClellandtown, to Curtis C. and Armeda Schiffbauer Newman on August 11, 1939.
After raising her family, she started working at Super Kmart in Uniontown, until its closing in July 2016. During her 21-year career there, she made many friends and treasured her loyal customers, many of whom would only go through her checkout station.
Leona had a green thumb and found great enjoyment in cutting grass, flower gardening and decorative landscaping with her son, William. She also loved to go thrifting, antiquing, perusing flea markets and visiting casinos with her youngest son, Wesley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Grover William Galloway Jr., in 1999; parents, Curtis C. and Armeda Newman; and brother, Lowell Newman.
Left to cherish the memories of their life spent with Leona are her children: William M. Galloway of Masontown, Heidi (Pete) Ezzi of Uniontown and Wesley Galloway of Masontown; her brother, Linn (Karen) Newman of McClellandtown; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Leona’s family would like to thank the caring staff of both Cloverdale Personal Care Home in Masontown and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care given to her during her final days.
Family and friends will be received at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Gary Workman officiating. Interment will follow at Jacob’s Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.