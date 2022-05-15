Uniontown
Leona M. Stafford Bosley Porreca, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
She was born in Little Brownfield, on February 26, 1931, to the late William and Estella Smitley Stafford.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Porreca; daughter, Sharon Ann; son, Eddie; sisters, Opal Sabatini and Patricia Tewell; brothers, Don Stafford and Jim Stafford, along with several half-brothers and sisters.
Leona was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a cafeteria worker in the Laurel Highlands High School for many years. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and always loved cooking for her family no matter what the occasion. She was truly the best mom to all of her children and will be terribly missed.
She is survived by her children, Bill Bosley and wife, Leah, of Markleysburg: Connie Williams and husband, Don, of Coolspring; Barry Bosley of Uniontown; Bobby Bosley and wife, Cindy, of Lemont; Jerry Bosley and wife, Mary Ellen, of Uniontown; Tammy Pitman and husband, Dennis, of Ocala, Fla.; and daughter, Paula Porreca Murray and husband, Jeff, with whom she made her home for the past six months. She is also survived by step-children: Cathy Smelko and husband, Kenny, of Uniontown; Susan Coughanour of Merrittstown; and Dan Porreca and wife, Lori, of Lancaster. Leona was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters, Phyllis McFadden, Louise Thomas, Gloria Thomas (Barry), and Diane Papincak (Mark).
Our family is grateful to Paula Murray for taking care of Leona and her medical needs over the past few years. The family would also like to thank Amedysis Hospice for the excellent care they have provided for Leona for the past six months, they went above and beyond for Leona and the family will be forever grateful.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Monday, May 16, 2022, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Entombment to follow in Sylvian Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
