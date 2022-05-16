Uniontown
Leona M. Stafford Bosley Porreca, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Monday, May 16, 2022, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Entombment to follow in Sylvian Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
