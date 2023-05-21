formerly of Uniontown
Leona May Bushock, 98, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, in Joliet, Ill. She had been residing in the PARC Nursing Center and was in the care of VITAS Hospice. Leona was born February 24, 1925, in New Salem, to Kenneth "Nemo" and Kathryn Novak Bonchosky.
Leona graduated from Uniontown High School and earned her R.N. at the School of Nursing of the Uniontown Hospital. She was a Cadet Nurse during World War II. Leona loved Nursing, and over her lifetime career, served in hospitals, doctors' offices, private duty, and in an eastern Pennsylvania cardiac hospital. She worked in her profession in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Missouri and Texas.
Leona practiced her Catholic faith in her many churches, beginning in St. Thomas Church in Footedale, as a child, and throughout her adult life, singing in the choir and making retreats.
Leona enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and traveling. Together with husband Bob, she lived the last 23 years of married life in Bethlehem, where she skiied and took Elderhostel trips.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bob, of Uniontown; her parents, Kenneth and Kathryn Bonchosky; and brother, Norman Bunch of Richmond, Va.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lee Cooley and husband Richard Cooley, and grandson, Steven Cooley (Shari Plaza), all of the Joliet/New Lenox area of Illinois; her sister-in-law, Helen Bunch, and niece, Linda Bunch (Dennis Clark) of Richmond, Va.
A private burial will take place at Mt. Macrina Cemetery in Uniontown at a time to be determined.
For information, or to share a favorite memory or condolences to the family, visit Leona's Memorial Tribute at www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.