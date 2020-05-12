Connellsville
Leona Urosek, 90, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in her home. She was born November 1, 1929, in Indian Head, a daughter of the late Fred and Mable Miller Gales.
Leona attended school in Indian Head. She worked at McKenna's Shoe Store, Artley Clothing Store and as a cook and baker in the cafeteria for the Connellsville Area School District. She was an avid camper, having maintained a camper with Eddie, her husband at Scottyland for many years. She was a member of the Indian Head Church of God.
She is predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Urosek; her sister, Eldora Feddish; and her brother, James "J.D." Gales.
She is survived by brothers Fred "Bugs" Gales, and Glenny Gales and wife Diane of Melcroft; sister Terre Richey and husband James of Florida; her daughter, Deborah A. Krivus and husband James of Connellsville; her son, John E. Urosek and wife Claudia of Connellsville; grandchildren Julie Kazmarsky and husband Chad of Connellsville, Kara Anderson and husband Matthew of Greensburg, Rachel Urosek and fianc Nick D'Ambrosio of Pittsburgh, Christopher Urosek and wife Amanda of New Stanton, and Patrick Urosek and wife Ashley of North Carolina; and five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Chloe Kazmarsky, Easton and Kaden Anderson, Milo Urosek and one on the way soon.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a private service for family will be held at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. Interment will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Champion.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
