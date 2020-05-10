Uniontown
Leonard B. Skelton, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was born December 4, 1939, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rev. Leonard J. Skelton and Alice M. Skelton; and his brothers, Tommy Skelton, David Skelton, Raymond Skelton and Roger Skelton.
Surviving are his children, Lenny Skelton of Tampa, Florida, Regina Skelton of Uniontown, Lenona Machnik and husband Frank Machnik of Scottdale, Helen Skelton and husband Fred Breakiron of Uniontown and Benjamin Skelton of Uniontown who was his devoted caregiver for several months; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was employed for the former Fruehauf Manufacturing for many years and then Mount Saint Macrina, the House of Prayer for many years until his retirement.
A special thank you is extended to the staff at the Uniontown Hospital, Mount Saint Macrina Manor and Amedisys Hospice of Uniontown for all of the quality care and love extended to Leonard.
Private Family arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
(0) comments
