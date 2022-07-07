Connellsville
Leonard D. Eutsey, 59, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 5, 1963, in Connellsville, a son of Harold Duane and Della Verina Ridenour Eutsey of Mount Pleasant.
Leonard was a 1981 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy specializing as a machinist and serving on the USS America-CV66.
He was a retired corrections officer at SCI Greene County.
Leonard was a member of the Blue Knights, was a former Cub Scout Leader for Troop 164, and a member of the Connellsville Church of God. He was an avid motorcyclist and outdoorsman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Clark Eutsey; his children, Jamie-Jane Clendenin and husband Justin of Mount Pleasant, and Cody Eutsey and wife Danielle of Connellsville; four stepchildren, Angela Holub and husband Joseph Simms of Fairmont, W.Va., Joshua Holub and wife Lisa of Smock, Michele Holub and fiance Adam Rager of New Salem, and Phoenix Holub of Brownsville; 12 grandchildren; and one sister, Juanita Sue Cowsert and husband Donald of Hustontown.
He was predeceased by a son, William Leonard Eutsey.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of funeral services Saturday, July 9, in the Connellsville Church of God, with the Rev. Nelson Confer officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the Church.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
