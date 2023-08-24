California
Leonard E. Greenlief II, 72, of California, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
He was born March 21, 1951, a son of Leonard E. and Margaret B. Mitchell Greenlief.
Lee graduated from California Area High School, Class of 1969 and attended Valley Forge Military School.
He retired after 36 years as a PennDOT supervisor and still enjoyed traveling all the back roads of Washington and surrounding counties. The town of California and its people (past and present) were important to Lee. He was regularly counted on to remember names, families, who lived where and other minuet details about what happened in his town.
Lee was a lifelong member of the California Methodist Church and attended the First Presbyterian Church of California. He was a 50-year member of the Monongahela Valley Lodge #461 Free & Accepted Masons serving as trustee and chaplin, Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, Consistory of Pittsburgh, and the Syria Shrine Caravan #9 Uniontown. Lee was also a member of the Brownsville Sons of Italy, Frank Ricco Lodge #731, Corvette Club of America and the Oldsmobile Club of America - Allegheny Rockets Chapter. He rarely missed a Saturday morning washing cars and catching up with his special group of friends at the garage in Brownsville.
Lee's love of cars started at an early age sitting by his grandmother looking out the window at the traffic on Wood Street. He knew all makes, models, motors, options and what was available any given year. He traveled the country to see car shows and museums, but his favorites were Carlisle and Ocean City.
Lee loved nothing more than spending time with his children and watching his grandchildren do anything and everything. He enjoyed reminiscing and sharing stories of his travels to 49 states, 10 Canadian provinces and most recently, his journey to cross into the Arctic Circle ending in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Diane; son and daughter-in-law, Franklin and Ashley Turosik, grandson, Theodore Donald and granddaughter, Helena Marie, all of California; and daughter, Lauren M. Turosik (Matthew Taylor) of Arlington, Va.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Merridy Greenlief and Wendy Greenlief Folmar; nieces, Allison Greenlief and Ashley Boidock, her children Emily, Luke and Kathryn Boidock; nephew, Adam Greenlief; and favorite cousin, Joan Rush Rigsbee.
In addition to his parents, Lee was predeceased by his brothers, John E. Greenlief (2018) and Brian M. Greenlief (2007).
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Friday, August 25, in the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME located at 216 Chess Street, Monongahela (724-258-6767), with the service officiated by the Reverend Dr. Grafton Eliason. Masonic services will be conducted in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be private at Howe Cemetery, Coal Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Lee's memory, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 303 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.
Condolences to Lee's family can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
