Uniontown
Leonard E. Kuchno, 72, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, November 21, 2020.
He was born October 17, 1948, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stanley and Anna Mae Selep Kuchno.
He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Helen Marva Kuchno; father of Erin and future son-in-law Charles; grandfather of Sophia; brother of Judith (Charles) Welty, Thomas and Kenneth (Ruth) Kuchno. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of North Union High School class of 1966 and retired from the Herald Standard Newspaper after 45 years of service. He leaves behind many golf buddies, friends from the newspaper and friends from the North Union Firehall. He will be greatly missed by all.
Friends are welcome in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment to follow in St. Mary’s (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
Please wear a mask and observe social distancing when you visit. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Leonard’s memory. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.