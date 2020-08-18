Uniontown
Leonard Francis Baron, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born May 7, 1940, in Uniontown.
Leonard was predeceased by his parents, John Baron and Veronica Baranowicz Baron; infant son John; and sister Deloris Zavislan.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Judith Krzton Baron; three children, Stephanie Baron Huntley and husband Douglas, Suzanne Hess and husband Roy, and Leonard J. Baron; brother John Baron and wife Sue; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joseph Krzton and wife Carol; sister-in-law Vanessa Snoddy and husband John; and many nieces and nephews.
He loved spending time with his family. He also loved Irish music.
Leonard was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church and the Choir.
He was a United States Navy veteran and member of General Marshall Amvets Post 103 serving on the Military Honor Guard. He was a long-time member of the Uniontown Amature Radio Club and his call sign was WA3EGS.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, in Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 180 Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown, with interment following at 12:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA 15017, with military rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
