Uniontown
Leonard Jeremy Marovich, 34, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born May 26, 1986, in Uniontown. He was a son of Leonard Marovich and Lisa Kolar Marovich.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Carl Kolar; and paternal grandparents Matt and Helen Marovich.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Larissa Rusko (Conley) of Uniontown and their daughter, Hailie Rusko; also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Gertrude Kolar of McClellandtown.
Friends will be received from 2 until 7 p.m., the time of a service, Wednesday, December 9, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
