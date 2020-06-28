Leonard Jonathan Moncheck

Hopwood
Leonard Jonathan "Munch" Moncheck, 70, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born July 6, 1949, in Hibbs, a son of the late Kasimer and Katherine Velenick Moncheck.
Leonard received his B.S. in Education from California University and obtained his master's degree from West Virginia University. Before retiring, he was employed as a school teacher in the Albert Gallatin Area School District. He was the last wrestling coach at German Township High School before the merger with Albert Gallatin.
He was a member of St. Therese De Lisieux Church, Uniontown.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald Moncheck and Richard Moncheck; and his sister, Virginia Moncheck. Leonard was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn Kathryn Adams Moncheck; son Ryan Moncheck and wife Maria, and grandsons Levi, Evan and Vinny of Wexford; daughter Staci Moncheck and granddaughters Caileigh and Macy Hiles, whom he loved dearly as his own; son Skyler Moncheck and grandson Zayne of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 3 until 6 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Friday, July 3, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
