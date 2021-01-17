12/10/1942 - 12/5/2020
Leonard Manuel Torbio, of Pittsburgh, who proudly served his country in the United States Army, passed away December 5, 2020.
He was laid to rest Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Leonard's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
