Dearth
Leonard Williams, 59, of Dearth, passed away in his home, with his nephew, Andy Jr., at his side, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Leonard was born in Uniontown on November 5, 1963, to the late Leroy Williams Sr. and Ruth Krepps Williams.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce Cosimato and Marcia Murray; his brother-in-law, James “Benny” Murray; and his brother, Leroy Williams Jr.
Leonard loved WWE wrestling and living in the country.
Left to cherish his memory are Andrew Cosimato Jr., Daniel Cosimato, Michele Murray, Melissa Murray, Monica Murray, James Murray Jr.; aunt, Donna Wallace; uncle, Bob Williams; brother-in-law, Andrew Cosimato Sr.; and many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 10, in the Gates Funeral Home and Crematory LLC., 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. A graveside service and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
