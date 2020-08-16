Smithfield
Leota Elnora Hudson, 89, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020
She was born April 11, 1931, in Smithfield.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John Dallas Warner and Josephine Renee Spiker Warner; brother, Thomas Liezure Warner; sister, Mary Ruth Warner; stepdaughter, Nyra McGee; and former husband, Frank Hudson.
Surviving are her son, Kevin Hudson and wife Rose Ann Hudson; six grandchildren, Holly Weakland, John Morris, Nicole Hudson, Michael Hudson, Leah Graham and Michael Lanko; 16 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Janice Stitka and husband Laverne Stitka and their family; and her brother, Robert Ray Warner and wife Gloria and their family.
Leota was a member of the Smithfield United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed before her retirement at Mac Burchinal's Truck Stop, Collier's Clover Farm Store and the Smithfield Diner.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16. A Time of Remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. with Pastor Gary Workman officiating.
Interment will be held at a later date in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.