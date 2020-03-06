Labelle
Leota Mae “Odie” Dennis, age 72, of Labelle, passed away Tuesday, March 3, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born April 23, 1947, in Luzerne, to the late Mildred and Michael Dennis.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Virginia; and her brothers, Junior and Tony.
She is survived by her loving children: Carmen Lane (Daniel), Cindy Dennis, Rhonda Dennis-Di Domenico (Ernie); sisters Betty Dennis and Shirley Fedor; cherished grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Keirston, Ethean, Nicole, Santino, Lucca and Isabella; she was the precious Gi Gi to Bristol Mae and Landon, and loved by a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 8, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 East Main Street, Uniontown. Services will be at the funeral home at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
