Star Junction
Leslie Arthur Wells, 66, of Star Junction, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born November 21, 1954, in Milford, Conn., a son of William and Bernice Fileds Powers Wells.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark, Bobby, Tommy, Sean, Jeff, Ronnie, Billy; grandson, Blayne Snyder.
He survived by his wife of 43 years, Michele Kathryn Berry Wells; children, Christopher Wells and his wife Rosa of Star Junction, Alysa Wells of Smyrna Tenn., Katheryn Wells of Blairsville; siblings, Barb Mitchell, Patty (John) Haeg, Samantha Ensley, Kathy Beswick, Kenny Wells, Jimmy (Sandra) Wells.
Leslie's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor, Michael Lyons, officiating. Interment is private. Full military rights and honors will be accorded by the George C. Marshall AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
