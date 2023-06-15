Uniontown
Leslie C. Smithberger Tobak, 66, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born July 27, 1956, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Larry "Buck" and Maureen Moran Smithberger.
Leslie worked for Fike's Dairy then United Dairy for over 45 years. She was well known and respected in the dairy supply industry as the purchasing manager.
She was a true warrior in battling so many health issues most of her life.
She loved decorating, especially for Christmas. And mostly, she was very caring toward her family, friends and was a huge animal lover. She will truly be missed by so many.
Left to cherish Leslie's memory are her husband, Stephen of Uniontown; stepson, Stephen Tobak, Jr. and his wife, Stacie; stepdaughter, Jessica; seven grandchildren; brother, David Smithberger and wife Leigh Ann of Scottdale; niece, Jordan Smithberger; special cousins, Thomas Ruble (Charlene), Susan Ruble Oom (Bernie), Janice Ruble Weaver (Robert), Linda Ruble, Mary Lenox, Patty Coffman Wilson (Steve), Mark Coffman (Sharon), Jane Coffman Leech (Tom); very close friends, Clare, Vicki, Jen and Joyce; along with numerous other cousins, family and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Leslie's life will be held on her birthday, Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m., in St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
The family suggests donations, in Leslie's name, to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Cancer Society or Fayette Friends of Animals.
