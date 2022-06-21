Lowber, Fayette City
Leslie E. Mankin, loving father and grandfather, 73, of Lowber, Fayette City, went to rest Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 4, 1949 in Charleroi, son of Emmett Mankin and Gertrude Austin Mankin Fulmer.
He was a USMC veteran of the Vietnam war.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Mankin; son, Michael Mankin of Perryopolis; son, Charles Kosanko; daughter, Nicole Kmetz and husband Paul of Perryopolis; step-son, Matthew Fink of Pittsburgh, step-son, Stacey and Brinda Fink of Forward Twp.; four grandsons, Paul Jonathan Kmetz, Connor Kmetz, Joshua Fink and Justin Fink; two brothers, Emmett Mankin of Florida and Jerry Mankin of Michigan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, William Fulmer; and brother Donald Mankin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
