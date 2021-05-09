Dawson
Leslie H. Philburn, 70, of Dawson, passed away peacefully, in his home, Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born June 30,1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank and Margaret Stewart Philburn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Pamela R. Mellinger Philburn; and three sons, Leslie (Mary Beth) Philburn and their sons, Garrett and Chase, Jeffrey S. Philburn and girlfriend Krista Reckart and her two daughters, Payton and Paislee, and Gregory S. (Kristy) Philburn and their children, Madison, Emma and Greyson. He is also survived by his brothers, James (Barb) Geary, Stephen (Chris) Philburn, Richard (Toni) Philburn; and one sister, Debra Hay; sister-in-law Janice and her husband, Robert "Peanuts" Carrocci; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Les was a member of Bryan United Methodist Church and a former member of the Kingview Mennonite Church.
He was retired from his business that he loved, Les's HVAC and Appliance Repair. Les was also a former supervisor for Lower Tyrone Township and was honored to be a public servant. He volunteered his time with his best friend, Lynn Capan for recycling events in Fayette County.
Les enjoyed boating at the Yough Lake, listening and dancing to local bands such as the Poverty Neck Hillbillies and the Crazy Cowboy Band, spending quality time with his beloved family and friends, especially his grandchildren, whom he was very proud of.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Margaret Philburn; his brother, Patrick David "Dave" Philburn and sister-in-law Janet Philburn; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Trellis Mellinger; brother-in-law Gary Mellinger Jr.; and his nephew, Stephen E. Philburn.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. Visitation continues from noon to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, May 10, in Bryan United Methodist Church, 128 Chaintown Road, Dawson, PA 15428, with Pastor Ed Sutton officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery.
