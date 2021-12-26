Smithfield
Leslie Marlene Miller 64, of Smithfield, has entered into rest on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Born in Uniontown on August 14, 1957, a daughter of John Harper and Martha Leanard.
She married Gary A. Miller on Febuary 20, 1975.
Leslie was a very loving, caring, family oriented woman, who was hard working, adventurous, artistic, crafty, and always prepared. This made her one with nature, always planning outdoor activities and adventures to gather together the massive family she was a part of, or creator to and whom she truly adored.
She earned a degree in medical coding / billing and one in business, while working in multiple fields over the years. This however was never her main focus as much as a means to constantly provide cherished memories of all the love, laughter, and life they have shared.
Leslie is preceded in death by her brother, John Harper; and grandson, William "Spank" Worry, III.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Miller; children, Susan and William Worry, Gary and Jamie Miller, Andrew Miller, Daniel and Crystal Miller; her siblings, Cindy Hughes, Eva Fernico and Jim Fernico; her whole slew of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, nieces/nephews, and her beloved dog, Benny.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 26th 2021, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 East Church Street, Fairchance, where her Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 27th.
Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Dunbar.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
