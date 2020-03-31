Formerly of Uniontown
Lester E. Carrigan Jr., 75, of Loganville, Ga., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born June 5, 1944, in Lancaster, to the late Lester E. Carrigan Sr. and Helen Frances Heidig Carrigan.
Les was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved running and had completed the Peachtree Road Race 30 years in a row.
Les is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Michael Bone of Loganville; grandson Dylan Sexton of Loganville; siblings Gayle Driskell of Alpharetta, Ga., Wendy Mohay of Virginia and Joel Carrigan of Buckhead, Ga.
There are no services to announce at this time. Arrangements by TIM STEWART FUNERAL HOME, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052 (770-466-1544).
Sign the guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.