Letha Marie Dains

McClellandtown
Letha Marie Hlatky Dains, 56, of McClellandtown, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Crescent City, Fla.
She was born June 15, 1966, in Uniontown, a daughter of George A. and Norma Lynn Hlatky.
Letha married the love of her life, Robert L. Dains II, June 27, 2020, and had spent every second with him since, including helping him with Dains Trucking.
Letha had a pure heart of gold. She poured out genuine love to every person she met.
She loved to shoot pool, go buggy riding, boat riding with her family, and much more.
Surviving, besides her parents, are her husband, Robert L. Dains II; her pride and joy, her son, Hunter Kennison; sons, Richie Kennison (Samantha) and Taylor Kennison (Abby); her siblings, Samuel Hlatky (Rebecca), George Hlatky (Lisa) and Roger Hlatky (Kandi); her stepchildren, Robert L. Dains III (Tiffany), Brett Dains (Tricia), and Jessica Provance (Jacob); her beloved goddaughter, Hayley David; and her sidekick, Ace. Letha so very much loved her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, March 14, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
