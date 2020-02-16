Leticia Basco Perez

Leticia "Letty" Basco Perez, 82, was unexpectedly called home to be with her Lord Monday, February 3, 2020, while visiting in the Philippines. She was born in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines, October 2, 1937, to the late Ismael and Maria Acopra Basco.
She was a member of St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers. Letty finished pre-med studies at Letran College in Manila then earned her Bachelors in Education with a Masters in English. She taught English at the Notre Dame of Marbel University in Koronadal City, South Cotobato.
Letty arrived by ship in the U.S. July 4, 1962, in San Francisco, Calif. She later earned her AMI Montessori Teacher Certification in Philadelphia and went on to help open one of the first AMI Montessori schools in the area. Letty also taught in New Jersey.
Once the family moved to Connellsville, she became a full-time homemaker and devoted mother while also working part-time as a substitute teacher. Letty taught in the school districts of Connellsville, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland as well as Conn-Area Catholic. Before fully retiring, she worked full-time at Verna Montessori School in Mt. Pleasant alongside the Sisters of Charity of the Immaculate Conception of Ivrea, whom she dearly loved.
Letty, as she was fondly known, was an avid bowler and tennis player. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, dancing, playing mahjong for hours, tending to her plants and flowers, travelling all over the world and volunteering. In addition to volunteering on medical missions with the Philippine American Medical Society of Western PA for 19 years, her biggest devotion was volunteering for the Notre Dame Service in Lourdes, France, where thousands of Christians would pilgrimage. Letty looked forward every year to her time in Lourdes, where she would volunteer for two weeks every September. She did this for nearly 20 years, making many friends including her very special friend, Phil McGrath of Ireland.
Letty is survived by her husband, Dr. Godofredo B. Perez, who was devoted to her care. Letty is also survived by her children, Gerry (Debbie), Gil (Rachel) and Gemma (Randall); and grandchildren Gabriella, Nico, Aminah, Lillian and Caroline; and her faithful "favorite four-legged child," Tucker. Also surviving are her brothers, Eduardo, Ismael, Jr., Jesus and Ramon; as well as her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends all over the world.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her eldest son, Freddie; sister Gertrudes; and parents-in-law Alejandro and Aurora Perez.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 15, and from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724)628-9033. A blessing service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday, February 17, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Julius Caponpongan as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery. Members of St. Rita Christian Mothers will hold a ritual at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
