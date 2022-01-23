Uniontown
Levi Robert "Bob" Rinehart, 93 of Uniontown, died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at WVU Medical Center Uniontown Hospital.
He was born in Hulltown, on September 25, 1928, a son of the late William H. and Nettie Sullenburger Rinehart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Aleta J. (Catlett) Rinehart, and siblings, Kenneth Rinehart, Betty Rodi, William Rinehart, Connie Franks, and infant siblings.
Bob retired from Hillman Barge and Construction after many years as a welding supervisor, and served as President of the Marine Ways Federal Credit Union.
During the Korean War he proudly served his country with the United States Army. He traveled all over the country and was a talented photographer. He also enjoyed researching genealogy and family histories. He was known and loved for his wonderful sense of humor, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Robin L. Kovacs and husband Randy of Martinez, GA; grandchildren, Levi Kovacs of Utah, Kadi Pouler and husband David, and Drew Kovacs, both of Georgia; great- grandchildren, William Altman, Sam Altman, Tristan Altman, and Kryssy Pouler; a sister-in-law, Carole Rinehart of Ohio; and dear nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the STEHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, Pa.
In lieu of other tributes, contributions to the Greene Co. Historical Society would be appreciated.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.