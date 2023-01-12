Brownsville
Lewis Libertini, proud WWII veteran of the Army Air Corps, who fought in the Pacific Theatre of action, age 98, of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born on March 12, 1924 in Vesta 6, a son of the late Vito and Elizabeth Bowers Libertini.
Lewis was a member of The Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville, The American Legion of Brownsville and The Sons of Italy Frank Ricco Lodge in Brownsville.
Despite never even finishing high school, he had a long career after leaving the Army Air Corps in 1945.
After travelling out-of-state to Ohio for work for several years, he worked for a number of years at PennDOT and finished his career at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Mill at their Allenport Plant.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: his sisters, Lucietta Libertini, Katherine Rioli and Elvera Rates; his older brother, David P. Libertini.
Despite not having children, he helped raise and provide for his great-nephew Tom Rates during his childhood and provided an exemplary example of living the Catholic faith in practice daily.
Lewis devoted most of his life to caring for others, first when his mother got ill, then his sisters, Katherine and Elvera and finally Cynthia Rates.
Lewis was a compassionate and caring figure to his numerous nephews and nieces, Kate Rates Rowe, Charles Rates, Cynthia Rates, Jim Libertini, Martin Libertini Sr. and Nancy Rioli; as well as his great nephews and nieces, Tom Rates, Martin Libertini Jr. and wife Kristen, Tim Rioli, Carey Lynn Libertini, Lindsay Stevens and husband Bill, Celeste Libertini, Christina Libertini and Maria Libertini and husband Joe.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street Brownsville, where a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Burial will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.