Newell
Lewis "Bo" Sweitzer Sr., 95, of Newell, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Newell December 1, 1924, a son of James Sweitzer and Madeline Buntz Sweitzer.
He was a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon. Bo was a very caring and compassionate person.
He was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II having served with the 349th Ordnance Depot Corps.
Surviving are two sons, Jack Sweitzer and wife Denise of Hopwood, son, Wegie Sweitzer and wife Carol of Allison Park; seven grandchildren, Danielle Sweitzer, Mark Sweitzer and wife Beth, Jacob Sweitzer, Nicholas Sweitzer, Michael Gray, Ryan Gray and Matthew Gray; one great-granddaughter, Grace Sweitzer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Lloyd Sweitzer on July 11, 2010; three brothers, Sam, John and Whitey; four sisters, Lou, Teresa, Kay and Maryann.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main Street, Fayette City. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Prayers of Transfer will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, in the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, Belle Vernon with Rev. Father Joel Boco as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery, Vanderbilt, with military honors accorded by Perry Veterans of Foreign Wars Gold Star Post 7023.
Parish Rosary service will be 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
