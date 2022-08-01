Adah
Lil Ricky Wingard, 11 of Adah, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
He was born February 12, 2011 in Uniontown.
Surviving are his parents, Ricky and Beth Wingard; two siblings, Logan and Kara; and many other loving family members.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 6 in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA. Funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Galen Weinbrenner officiating.
