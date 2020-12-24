Perryopolis
September 10, 1926 -
December 14, 2020
Lila Krukowsky, of Perryopolis, passed peacefully at home, in her sleep, Monday, December 14, 2020.
She is reunited with her husband, Pete; granddaughter Rhiannon; and multiple family members and friends already in Heaven.
She is survived by many family members who will remember her and love her always.
