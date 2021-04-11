formerly of Masontown
Lilli Shine, 64, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Masontown, passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Harry L. Shine Sr. and Lilli Solomon Shine.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Shine.
Lilli graduated from Albert Gallatin High School in 1974 and earned a degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1978. She recently retired from her job as chief of recreational therapy for the VA Hospital in Cleveland.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Harry L. Shine Jr. and wife Robbin; nephews Stephen C. Shine and wife Chelsea Finch Shine of Morgantown, W.Va., Michael J. Shine of New York City, N.Y.; great-niece Elaina Shine and great-nephew Anthony Shine; and Barbara McQuaid, life-long friend and companion and the McQuaid family.
Lilli loved her family and friends and they loved her. Lilli enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her nephews and niece.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, PANCAN.org in memory of Lilli.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
