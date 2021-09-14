East Millsboro
On August 27, 2021, Lillian Elnora Whiting Wood "Lil", 87, a retired Marine Corps civilian of 51 years and 50-year resident of Annandale, Va., died of congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease.
She was born in East Millsboro to Forrest and Elizabeth Whiting.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brothers Richard and Willard; sister Evelyn; and husband Eldridge Bruce Wood (1986).
She was a devoted friend and an exemplary mother figure for the last eight years to Leslie Osborne-Camacho (Jose) and Jennifer Osborne-Olson (Dave); and grandmother figure to Maria and Monica Olson.
She lived life to its fullest over the last seven years spending time traveling the United States with her companion (and family friend of 24 years), Anthony (Tony) Osborne.
Family and friends are invited to pay tribute to Lillian "Li" Wood at Demaine Funeral Home, Fairfax, Va. Viewing at 6 p.m. Friday, September 17, with the funeral service at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 18.
Interment service to follow at 2 p.m. at Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, Va.
View the entire obituary and share stories of remembrance or condolences at demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com.
