Lillian Emily DeGennaro, 96, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
She was born February 5, 1926, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Joseph and Lillian Provence Merante.
Mrs. DeGennaro was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was an active member of the Alliance Church of Upper St. Clair. She was faithful to the church and the Bible, and dedicated to teaching Bible studies for over 35 years.
Surviving are her sons, Frank (Patti) DeGennaro of McMurray, Mark DeGennaro of Vienna, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jenna (Christian) Shogren, and Emily DeGennaro; great-grandchild, Remington Shogren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank DeGennaro; her brothers, Samuel Provence and Peter Provence; sister, Mary Alice Hawes; and stepbrother, Anthony Merante.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.
Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, June 18. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, 300 Barr Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, Attn: Lillian DeGennaro memorial activity fund.
Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.
