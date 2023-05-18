Hopwood
Lillian Louise Rice Rogers of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with her family by her side.
Lillian was born December 31, 1933, in Uniontown to Annabelle and Phillip Rice.
Lillian is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Michael Rogers; and her brothers, Arnold "Arnie" Rice and Thomas "Tom" Rice.
Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; also attending Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, where she was a lifetime member and served on the altar society.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Left to cherish her memory are: her son, James Michael Rogers Jr. and his wife, Lori; her granddaughter, Casey Rogers Price and her husband, Daniel; and great-grandson, Jackson Price; her grandson, Michael Rogers, his wife, Kate; and great-granddaughters, Bridget and Molly Rogers; also survived by former daughter-in-law, Shirley Rogers; and sister-in-law, Cathy Rice; along with many devoted friends and family.
Friends will be received in the GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LLC., 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19th; and until 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 20th, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Saint Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Internment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
